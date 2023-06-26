In a match scheduled for Monday, Max Purcell (No. 64 in rankings) will take on Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.

Against the underdog Lopez (+170), Purcell is the favorite (-225) to make it to the Round of 16.

Feliciano Lopez vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Feliciano Lopez vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 69.2% chance to win.

Feliciano Lopez Max Purcell +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Feliciano Lopez vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the cinch Championships, Lopez was defeated by No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.

Purcell is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 33-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Lopez has played nine matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.2 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Lopez has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 39.2% of games.

In the past year, Purcell has played 21 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.6% of the games. He averages 26.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Purcell has averaged 35.0 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 45.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Lopez and Purcell have not played against each other.

