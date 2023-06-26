In the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, Emil Ruusuvuori (ranked No. 44) faces Gregoire Barrere (No. 58).

In this Round of 32 match, Ruusuvuori is favored (-250) against Barrere (+180) .

Gregoire Barrere vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Gregoire Barrere vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Emil Ruusuvuori +180 Odds to Win Match -250 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Gregoire Barrere vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Barrere last played on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open, and the match finished in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas .

Ruusuvuori last played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships and was taken down 2-6, 4-6 by No. 26-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Barrere has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Barrere has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 62 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori is averaging 24.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.0% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has averaged 27.0 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.3% of those games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Barrere and Ruusuvuori have split 1-1. Ruusuvuori claimed their last clash on May 30, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-7, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Barrere and Ruusuvuori have squared off in seven total sets, with Barrere clinching four of them and Ruusuvuori three.

Ruusuvuori and Barrere have matched up for 74 total games, and Ruusuvuori has won more often, capturing 39 of them.

In two matches between Barrere and Ruusuvuori, they have played 37.0 games and 3.5 sets per match on average.

