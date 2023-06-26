Tatjana Maria (No. 66) will take on Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Monday, June 26.

Swiatek is getting -1000 odds to claim a win against Maria (+575).

Iga Swiatek vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 90.9% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Tatjana Maria -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 63.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.3

Iga Swiatek vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on June 10, 2023, Swiatek secured the win 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Karolina Muchova in the finals of the French Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham, Maria was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Heather Watson.

Through 68 matches over the past year (across all court types), Swiatek has played 18.4 games per match and won 63.5% of them.

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 20.7 games.

Maria is averaging 20.7 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

Maria is averaging 25.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Maria have not played against each other.

