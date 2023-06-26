Qinwen Zheng (No. 25) will meet Jessica Pegula (No. 5) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

Pegula has -200 odds to secure a win versus Zheng (+155).

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

  • Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 26
  • Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
  • Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 66.7% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Qinwen Zheng
-200 Odds to Win Match +155
66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2%
55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

  • Pegula lost 1-6, 3-6 against Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 of the French Open (her last match).
  • In her most recent match on June 21, 2023, Zheng lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.
  • Pegula has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.
  • Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.
  • Zheng is averaging 22.2 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.5% of those games.
  • Zheng is averaging 21.3 games per match and 10.6 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Pegula and Zheng have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

