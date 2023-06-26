Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
Qinwen Zheng (No. 25) will meet Jessica Pegula (No. 5) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.
Pegula has -200 odds to secure a win versus Zheng (+155).
Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 26
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Jessica Pegula
|Qinwen Zheng
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|55.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.9
Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights
- Pegula lost 1-6, 3-6 against Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 of the French Open (her last match).
- In her most recent match on June 21, 2023, Zheng lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.
- Pegula has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.
- Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.
- Zheng is averaging 22.2 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.5% of those games.
- Zheng is averaging 21.3 games per match and 10.6 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Pegula and Zheng have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
