Qinwen Zheng (No. 25) will meet Jessica Pegula (No. 5) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

Pegula has -200 odds to secure a win versus Zheng (+155).

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 66.7% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Qinwen Zheng -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Jessica Pegula vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Pegula lost 1-6, 3-6 against Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 of the French Open (her last match).

In her most recent match on June 21, 2023, Zheng lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Pegula has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

Zheng is averaging 22.2 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.5% of those games.

Zheng is averaging 21.3 games per match and 10.6 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Pegula and Zheng have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

