On Monday, Jil Teichmann (No. 126 in the world) meets Claire Liu (No. 95) in the Round of 32 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In this Round of 32 match, Teichmann is favored (-160) against Liu (+125) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jil Teichmann vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jil Teichmann vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jil Teichmann Claire Liu -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jil Teichmann vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

Teichmann is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 86-ranked Nadia Podoroska in Saturday's qualifying round.

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Liu lost 4-6, 0-6 versus Iga Swiatek.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Teichmann has played 22.7 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

In her four matches on grass over the past year, Teichmann has played an average of 21.3 games.

Liu has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 48.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Liu has played two matches and averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Teichmann and Liu have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.