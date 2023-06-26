On Monday, Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 128 in the world) faces Lauren Davis (No. 44) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Davis has -135 odds to secure a win against Burrage (+105).

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 57.4% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Lauren Davis +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Burrage is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 5-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Jasmine Paolini.

Davis reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 122-ranked Tereza Martincova 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday.

Burrage has played 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.1 games per match.

On grass, Burrage has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match while winning 48.3% of games.

Davis is averaging 20.7 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Davis has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 48.5% of those games.

On June 28, 2021, Burrage and Davis played in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Davis took home the victory 6-2, 6-1.

Davis and Burrage have played two sets, and Davis has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Davis has the advantage in 15 total games versus Burrage, taking 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Burrage and Davis have averaged 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

