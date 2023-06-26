Jordan Thompson (No. 76 ranking) will meet Richard Gasquet (No. 49) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, June 26.

Compared to the underdog Gasquet (+125), Thompson is favored (-160) to advance to the Round of 16.

Jordan Thompson vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Richard Gasquet -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Jordan Thompson vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

Thompson last hit the court on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships, and the match ended in a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie .

Gasquet most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open and was taken down 3-6, 7-5, 2-6 by No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Thompson has played 36 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 10 matches on grass over the past year, Thompson has played an average of 25.0 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.1% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past year, Gasquet has averaged 33.4 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 49.6% of those games.

On April 20, 2021, Thompson and Gasquet met in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 64. Thompson secured the win 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Thompson has taken two sets against Gasquet (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Gasquet's one.

Including all matches between Thompson and Gasquet, each has captured 18 games.

Thompson and Gasquet have squared off one time, averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

