Elise Mertens (No. 28) will meet Karolina Pliskova (No. 18) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

Pliskova has -135 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Mertens (+105).

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Elise Mertens -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

Pliskova most recently competed on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova .

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the French Open, Mertens was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pliskova has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Pliskova has played an average of 25.3 games.

In the past year, Mertens has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.6% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Mertens has played four matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 14.3 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Pliskova and Mertens have split 1-1. Mertens claimed their most recent battle on August 17, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Mertens and Pliskova have squared off in five sets against each other, with Mertens capturing three of them.

Pliskova has taken 24 games (52.2% win rate) against Mertens, who has claimed 22 games.

Pliskova and Mertens have matched up two times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

