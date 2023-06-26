Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 49) will meet Madison Keys (No. 25) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

Keys is favored (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +270.

Madison Keys vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 78.9% chance to win.

Madison Keys Linda Fruhvirtova -375 Odds to Win Match +270 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Madison Keys vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the French Open, Keys was defeated by No. 138-ranked Kayla Day, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Despite losing 4-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round against Xiyu Wang, Fruhvirtova remains in the tournament.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

In her 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 51.2% of those games.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set through three matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Keys and Fruhvirtova have not played against each other.

