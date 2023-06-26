No. 87-ranked Marco Cecchinato will face No. 67 Mackenzie McDonald in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, June 26.

McDonald is the favorite (-650) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Cecchinato, who is +425.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has an 86.7% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Mackenzie McDonald +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 35.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marco Cecchinato vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Cecchinato most recently competed on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 82-ranked Luca van Assche .

In the cinch Championships (his previous tournament), McDonald was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 107-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 2-6, 4-6.

Cecchinato has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court types, McDonald is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

On grass surfaces, McDonald has played eight matches and averaged 24.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Cecchinato and McDonald each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 11, 2023, with Cecchinato securing the win 6-3, 7-5.

Cecchinato and McDonald have been equally matched, each winning three of six sets versus the other.

McDonald has the upper hand in 55 total games versus Cecchinato, taking 29 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Cecchinato and McDonald are averaging 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.