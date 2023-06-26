On Monday, Maria Sakkari (No. 8 in the world) faces Anhelina Kalinina (No. 26) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In the Round of 32, Sakkari is favored over Kalinina, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Maria Sakkari vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Anhelina Kalinina -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Maria Sakkari vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

Sakkari last played on June 24, 2023 in the semifinals of the Bett1open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic .

In the Viking Classic Birmingham (her last tournament), Kalinina was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 134-ranked Harriet Dart, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Sakkari has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match.

Sakkari has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.

Kalinina has played 42 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.

On grass courts, Kalinina has played six matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Sakkari and Kalinina each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on March 12, 2023, with Sakkari coming out on a top 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Sakkari and Kalinina, each securing three sets against the other.

Sakkari and Kalinina have squared off in 58 total games, with Sakkari winning 30 and Kalinina securing 28.

Kalinina and Sakkari have played two times, and they have averaged 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

