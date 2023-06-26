In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, No. 32-ranked Marie Bouzkova faces No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

With -210 odds, Haddad Maia is the favorite against Bouzkova (+160) in this match.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Marie Bouzkova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Beatriz Haddad Maia +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Marie Bouzkova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 19, 2023 (her most recent match), Bouzkova was dropped by Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-7.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, Haddad Maia was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Daria Snigur.

Bouzkova has played 45 matches over the past year across all court types, and 19.7 games per match.

Bouzkova has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Haddad Maia has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.1% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Haddad Maia has played two matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

When playing against Bouzkova, Haddad Maia has a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, on February 7, 2023, which was a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory for Haddad Maia.

In terms of sets, Haddad Maia has secured four versus Bouzkova (66.7%), while Bouzkova has clinched two.

Haddad Maia has taken down Bouzkova in 33 of 58 total games between them, good for a 56.9% winning percentage.

Haddad Maia and Bouzkova have squared off two times, and they have averaged 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

