On Monday, Ons Jabeur (No. 6 in the world) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Jabeur is favored (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Vondrousova, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 55.6% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

Vondrousova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinals at the Bett1open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open, Jabeur was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Jule Niemeier.

Vondrousova has played 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.4 games per match.

Jabeur is averaging 20.8 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.4% of those games.

Jabeur is averaging 20.9 games per match and 8.8 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Vondrousova and Jabeur each have put up two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 13, 2023, with Vondrousova securing the win 7-6, 6-4.

Vondrousova and Jabeur have been equally matched, each clinching five of 10 sets versus the other.

Vondrousova and Jabeur have faced off in 98 total games, with Vondrousova taking 50 and Jabeur claiming 48.

Jabeur and Vondrousova have matched up four times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.