On Monday, Mikael Ymer (No. 63 in the world) takes on Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

With -250 odds, Jarry is favored over Ymer (+190) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mikael Ymer vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mikael Ymer vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 71.4% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Nicolas Jarry +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mikael Ymer vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Ymer last competed on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 54-ranked Brandon Nakashima .

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open, Jarry went down 5-7, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev.

Ymer has played 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Ymer has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 32.5 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.7% of games.

Jarry is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.6% of those games.

In three matches on grass in the past year, Jarry has averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Ymer and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.