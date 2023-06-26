In a match slated for Monday, Yibing Wu (No. 59 in rankings) will take on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 40) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Against the underdog Wu (-105), Kecmanovic is the favorite (-120) to make it to the Round of 16.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Yibing Wu -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

Kecmanovic came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships (his last match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open, Wu was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 against Andrey Rublev.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kecmanovic has played an average of 24.2 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Kecmanovic has played an average of 29.4 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Wu has averaged 26.9 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.0% of the games.

Wu is averaging 27.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Kecmanovic and Wu have met one time dating back to 2015, in the 2018 ATP Challenger Zhangjiagang, China Men Singles quarterfinals. Kecmanovic was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-4.

Kecmanovic and Wu have played two total sets, with Kecmanovic clinching two of them and Wu zero.

Kecmanovic has beaten Wu in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Kecmanovic and Wu are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

