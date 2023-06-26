On Monday, Sebastian Baez (No. 43 in the world) meets Nuno Borges (No. 69) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Borges carries -200 odds to bring home a victory versus Baez (+155).

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 66.7% chance to win.

Nuno Borges Sebastian Baez -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Borges most recently competed on May 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 95-ranked Diego Schwartzman .

In the French Open (his previous tournament), Baez was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 394-ranked Gael Monfils, 6-3, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court types), Borges has played 26.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.5% of them.

On grass, Borges has played one match over the past year, totaling 33.0 games per match while winning 42.4% of games.

Baez has averaged 22.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.0% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Baez has played two matches and averaged 28.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Borges and Baez have not met on the court.

