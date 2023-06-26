In the Mallorca Championships Round of 32 on Monday, No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin faces No. 237 Abedallah Shelbayh.

Safiullin carries -250 odds to win against Shelbayh (+190).

Roman Safiullin vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Roman Safiullin vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 71.4% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Abedallah Shelbayh -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Roman Safiullin vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 274-ranked James Mccabe 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 on Sunday, Safiullin reached the Round of 32.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Shelbayh took down No. 83-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

In his 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 22.9 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Safiullin has played an average of 20.8 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

Shelbayh has played eight matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.6 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 45.5% of those games.

Safiullin and Shelbayh have not matched up against each other since 2015.

