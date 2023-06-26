Ryan Peniston (No. 265 ranking) will face Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 80) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

In the Round of 32, Huesler is favored over Peniston, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ryan Peniston vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ryan Peniston vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marc-Andrea Huesler has a 59.2% chance to win.

Ryan Peniston Marc-Andrea Huesler +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ryan Peniston vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Trends and Insights

Peniston most recently hit the court on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships, and the match finished in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .

Huesler defeated Beibit Zhukayev 6-4, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Peniston has played 22.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.7% of them.

Peniston has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 22.8 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches).

Huesler has played 48 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 27.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

Huesler is averaging 34.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Peniston and Huesler have met two times, and Peniston has secured the win in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the ATP Challenger Ortisei, Italy Men Singles 2021 on November 11, 2021 (7-6, 6-4).

Peniston has won four sets versus Huesler (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Huesler's one.

Peniston and Huesler have matched up for 55 total games, and Peniston has won more often, capturing 30 of them.

Huesler and Peniston have matched up two times, and they have averaged 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.