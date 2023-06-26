No. 36-ranked Shuai Zhang will take on No. 134 Harriet Dart in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, June 26.

Dart has -300 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Zhang (+220).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Shuai Zhang vs. Harriet Dart Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Shuai Zhang vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 75.0% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Harriet Dart +220 Odds to Win Match -300 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Shuai Zhang vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 21, 2023 (her last match), Zhang lost to Emina Bektas 4-6, 3-6.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham, Dart went down 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 versus Anastasia Potapova.

Zhang has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match.

In her five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Zhang has played an average of 19.8 games.

Dart is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.

In 10 matches on grass in the past year, Dart has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 56.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Zhang and Dart have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.