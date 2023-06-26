In the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, Sorana Cirstea (ranked No. 36) takes on Ana Bogdan (No. 61).

With -155 odds, Cirstea is favored over Bogdan (+120) for this matchup.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Ana Bogdan -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Viking Classic Birmingham, Cirstea was defeated by No. 72-ranked Magdalena Frech, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bogdan took down No. 30-ranked Petra Martic, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Cirstea has played 23.0 games per match in her 37 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Cirstea has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Bogdan is averaging 23.0 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Bogdan has played five matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

On June 20, 2023, Cirstea and Bogdan met in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32. Cirstea took home the victory 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Cirstea has secured two versus Bogdan (66.7%), while Bogdan has captured one.

Cirstea has the advantage in 27 total games against Bogdan, taking 14 of them.

Cirstea and Bogdan have faced off one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

