In a match scheduled for Monday, Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 47 in rankings) will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 30) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Wolf has -120 odds to secure a win versus Etcheverry (-110).

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 54.5% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Jeffrey John Wolf -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Etcheverry lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 versus Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open (his last match).

In his most recent match on June 19, 2023, Wolf came up short 6-7, 6-7 against Ben Shelton in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

In his 46 matches over the past year across all court types, Etcheverry has played an average of 24.6 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Etcheverry has played one match on grass over the past year, and 47.0 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Wolf has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.8% of the games. He averages 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Wolf is averaging 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in three matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Etcheverry and Wolf have not competed against each other since 2015.

