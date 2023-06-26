Yannick Hanfmann (No. 53 ranking) will meet Pedro Cachin (No. 68) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, June 26.

Hanfmann is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Cachin, who is +190.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 71.4% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Pedro Cachin -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

Hanfmann is coming off a loss to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Terra Wortmann Open.

In the French Open (his last tournament), Cachin was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Borna Coric, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Hanfmann has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Cachin has averaged 27.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.3% of the games.

This is the first time that Hanfmann and Cachin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

