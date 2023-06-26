Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
Yannick Hanfmann (No. 53 ranking) will meet Pedro Cachin (No. 68) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, June 26.
Hanfmann is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Cachin, who is +190.
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 26
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Pedro Cachin
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|58.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.8
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights
- Hanfmann is coming off a loss to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Terra Wortmann Open.
- In the French Open (his last tournament), Cachin was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Borna Coric, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
- Hanfmann has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Hanfmann has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Cachin has averaged 27.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.3% of the games.
- This is the first time that Hanfmann and Cachin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
