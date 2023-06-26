On Monday, Zhizhen Zhang (No. 55 in the world) faces Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

With -450 odds, Sonego is favored over Zhang (+320) for this match.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has an 81.8% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Lorenzo Sonego +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 36.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.6

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Terra Wortmann Open, Zhang was beaten by No. 344-ranked Louis Wessels, 4-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

Sonego is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Terra Wortmann Open.

Zhang has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 17.5 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches).

Sonego has played 58 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.

Sonego is averaging 29.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through seven matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Zhang and Sonego have not competed against each other since 2015.

