Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- Duvall has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (18.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (45.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.341
|AVG
|.220
|.400
|OBP
|.333
|.659
|SLG
|.537
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|11/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.17 ERA ranks 64th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
