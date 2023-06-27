In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Guido Pella (No. 334 in rankings) will take on Adrian Mannarino (No. 43) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships.

Against the underdog Pella (+290), Mannarino is the favorite (-400) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has an 80.0% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Guido Pella -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Adrian Mannarino vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the cinch Championships on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Mannarino was dropped by Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Pella made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Sunday.

Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mannarino has played 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

In his nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, Mannarino has played an average of 29.8 games (27.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Pella has competed in 13 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.1% of the games. He averages 26.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Mannarino and Pella have not competed against each other.

