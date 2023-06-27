In the Mallorca Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik faces No. 72 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Against the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+175), Bublik is favored (-225) to get to the Round of 16.

Alexander Bublik vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Albert Ramos-Vinolas -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Alexander Bublik vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Bublik took home the win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Andrey Rublev in the finals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the French Open, Ramos-Vinolas was defeated 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Stan Wawrinka.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Bublik has played 25.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.

In his 14 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bublik has played an average of 24.9 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 44 matches in the past year across all court types, Ramos-Vinolas is averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.8% of those games.

Ramos-Vinolas is averaging 34.0 games per match and 11.3 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Bublik owns a 2-0 record versus Ramos-Vinolas. Their most recent meeting, at the Swiss Indoors Basel on October 27, 2022, was taken by Bublik 6-3, 6-3.

Bublik and Ramos-Vinolas have squared off in four total sets, with Bublik winning four of them and Ramos-Vinolas zero.

Bublik and Ramos-Vinolas have faced off in 39 total games, with Bublik winning 25 and Ramos-Vinolas securing 14.

In two matches between Bublik and Ramos-Vinolas, they have played 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

