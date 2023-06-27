Emma Navarro (No. 60) will face Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Tuesday, June 27.

Cornet is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Navarro, who is +105.

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 57.4% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Emma Navarro -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Cornet beat No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-4, 6-2.

Navarro was victorious 6-2, 6-0 versus Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Cornet has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match.

Cornet has played 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Navarro is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Cornet and Navarro have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

