Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Emma Navarro (No. 60) will face Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Tuesday, June 27.
Cornet is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Navarro, who is +105.
Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Match Information
- Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, June 27
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Alize Cornet
|Emma Navarro
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Cornet beat No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-4, 6-2.
- Navarro was victorious 6-2, 6-0 versus Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Cornet has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match.
- Cornet has played 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.
- Navarro is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that Cornet and Navarro have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
