Emma Navarro (No. 60) will face Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Tuesday, June 27.

Cornet is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Navarro, who is +105.

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

  • Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Tuesday, June 27
  • Venue: TC Bad Homburg
  • Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 57.4% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Emma Navarro
-135 Odds to Win Match +105
+1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1400
57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8%
8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Alize Cornet vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Cornet beat No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-4, 6-2.
  • Navarro was victorious 6-2, 6-0 versus Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Cornet has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match.
  • Cornet has played 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.
  • Navarro is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Cornet and Navarro have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

