Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 73 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 72), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (30 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|30
|.320
|AVG
|.205
|.400
|OBP
|.290
|.523
|SLG
|.316
|15
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
