Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 73 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 72), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (30 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 30 .320 AVG .205 .400 OBP .290 .523 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings