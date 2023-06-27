In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 72 in rankings) will take on Arthur Rinderknech (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.

Compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+260), Rinderknech is the favorite (-350) to make it to the Round of 16.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

  • Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, June 27
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 77.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Albert Ramos-Vinolas
-350 Odds to Win Match +260
+2200 Odds to Win Tournament +3300
77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8%
4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9%
59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

  • Rinderknech remains in the tournament despite coming up short 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Abedallah Shelbayh.
  • Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss at the hands of No. 89-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
  • In his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.5 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
  • On grass, Rinderknech has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.1 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.3% of games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.
  • On grass courts, Ramos-Vinolas has played one match and averaged 34.0 games per match and 11.3 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Rinderknech and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up in the last five years.

