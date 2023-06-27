Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 72 in rankings) will take on Arthur Rinderknech (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.
Compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+260), Rinderknech is the favorite (-350) to make it to the Round of 16.
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 27
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|59.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.4
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights
- Rinderknech remains in the tournament despite coming up short 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Abedallah Shelbayh.
- Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss at the hands of No. 89-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
- In his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.5 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Rinderknech has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.1 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.3% of games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.
- On grass courts, Ramos-Vinolas has played one match and averaged 34.0 games per match and 11.3 games per set.
- This is the first time that Rinderknech and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up in the last five years.
