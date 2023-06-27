In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 72 in rankings) will take on Arthur Rinderknech (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.

Compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+260), Rinderknech is the favorite (-350) to make it to the Round of 16.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 77.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Albert Ramos-Vinolas -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

Rinderknech remains in the tournament despite coming up short 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Abedallah Shelbayh.

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss at the hands of No. 89-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

In his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.5 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Rinderknech has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.1 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.3% of games.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.

On grass courts, Ramos-Vinolas has played one match and averaged 34.0 games per match and 11.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Rinderknech and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up in the last five years.

