Barbora Krejcikova (No. 10 ranking) will meet Katie Boulter (No. 88) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 27.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Boulter (+190), Krejcikova is favored with -250 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Katie Boulter -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Krejcikova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-7, 4-6, in the finals at the Viking Classic Birmingham.

Boulter most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham and was defeated 5-7, 5-7 by No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu.

In her 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Krejcikova has played an average of 20.4 games.

Krejcikova has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Boulter has played 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 23.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Boulter is averaging 21.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set in nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Krejcikova and Boulter dating back to 2015, in the 2018 WTA Tianjin, China Women Singles Round of 16, Boulter was victorious 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Boulter and Krejcikova have squared off in three total sets, with Boulter winning two of them and Krejcikova one.

Boulter and Krejcikova have squared off in 25 total games, and Boulter has won more often, securing 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Krejcikova and Boulter are averaging 25.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.