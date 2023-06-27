In a match slated for Tuesday, Xiyu Wang (No. 73 in rankings) will meet Barbora Krejcikova (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In the Round of 32, Krejcikova is favored over Wang, with -400 odds compared to the underdog's +290.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Xiyu Wang -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 61.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.8

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the finals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 25, 2023 (her last match), Krejcikova was dropped by Jelena Ostapenko 6-7, 4-6.

Wang took down Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.3 games per match and won 55.9% of them.

Krejcikova has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.4 games per match.

In her 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wang is averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Wang has played five matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

In three head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Krejcikova holds a 2-1 record versus Wang. Their most recent meeting, at the Mutua Madrid Open on April 30, 2023, went to Krejcikova 6-4, 6-1.

Krejcikova and Wang have squared off in six sets against on another, with Krejcikova capturing four of them.

Krejcikova has the upper hand in 54 total games against Wang, claiming 31 of them.

In three matches between Krejcikova and Wang, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

