Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
In the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Tuesday, Rebeka Masarova (ranked No. 69) faces Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 51).
In this Round of 16 matchup, Andreescu is favored (-225) against Masarova (+175) .
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information
- Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, June 27
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Rebeka Masarova
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|55.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.3
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 264-ranked Sonay Kartal 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday, Andreescu advanced to the Round of 16.
- Masarova reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.
- In her 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Andreescu has played an average of 22.0 games.
- On grass, Andreescu has played five matches over the past year, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 50.9% of games.
- Masarova has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.3% of those games.
- On grass courts, Masarova has played three matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 8.6 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Andreescu and Masarova have not competed against each other.
