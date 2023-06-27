In the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Tuesday, Rebeka Masarova (ranked No. 69) faces Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 51).

In this Round of 16 matchup, Andreescu is favored (-225) against Masarova (+175) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 69.2% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Rebeka Masarova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 264-ranked Sonay Kartal 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday, Andreescu advanced to the Round of 16.

Masarova reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

In her 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Andreescu has played an average of 22.0 games.

On grass, Andreescu has played five matches over the past year, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 50.9% of games.

Masarova has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.3% of those games.

On grass courts, Masarova has played three matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Andreescu and Masarova have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.