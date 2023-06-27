Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Arroyo (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .250 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits eight times (19.5%).
- In 7.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arroyo has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this season (11 of 41), with two or more RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.242
|AVG
|.257
|.294
|OBP
|.274
|.435
|SLG
|.371
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|16/4
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (1.0 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Alcantara (2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.17 ERA ranks 64th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th.
