Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.340
|OBP
|.258
|.518
|SLG
|.326
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.17), 44th in WHIP (1.265), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
