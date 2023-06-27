In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 53 in rankings) will face Corentin Moutet (No. 80) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships.

Against the underdog Carballes Baena (+180), Moutet is the favorite (-250) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Corentin Moutet vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Corentin Moutet vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Corentin Moutet has a 71.4% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Roberto Carballes Baena -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Corentin Moutet vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Moutet advanced past Christopher O'Connell 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Carballes Baena was victorious 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Moutet has played 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Moutet has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Carballes Baena has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.3% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Carballes Baena is averaging 22.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past year.

In head-to-head matches, Moutet has two wins, while Carballes Baena has zero. In their last match on January 9, 2022, Moutet came out on top 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

Moutet and Carballes Baena have faced off in five total sets, with Moutet securing four of them and Carballes Baena one.

Moutet has taken down Carballes Baena in 29 of 48 total games between them, good for a 60.4% win rate.

In two head-to-head matches, Moutet and Carballes Baena have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.