Maxime Cressy (No. 55) will take on Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 84) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 27.

Cressy is the favorite (-225) in this match, compared to the underdog Galan, who is +175.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 69.2% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Maxime Cressy +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 167-ranked Jan Choinski 7-6, 6-4 on Sunday, Galan advanced to the Round of 32.

In the cinch Championships (his previous tournament), Cressy was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-7, 6-7.

Galan has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Galan has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.7 games per match while winning 46.8% of games.

In his 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Cressy is averaging 27.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Cressy has played eight matches and averaged 30.9 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Galan and Cressy have not competed against each other.

