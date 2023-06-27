The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
  • He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.7% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 29
.268 AVG .185
.326 OBP .239
.457 SLG .306
13 XBH 8
5 HR 2
18 RBI 7
34/9 K/BB 33/8
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Blackburn (0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
