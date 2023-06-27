The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

In 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .268 AVG .185 .326 OBP .239 .457 SLG .306 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 7 34/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings