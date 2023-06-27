Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .191.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.159
|AVG
|.234
|.221
|OBP
|.294
|.317
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
