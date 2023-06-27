Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this year (52 of 76), with more than one hit 17 times (22.4%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (23.7%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 76 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|31
|.236
|AVG
|.260
|.326
|OBP
|.317
|.420
|SLG
|.417
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|27/21
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
