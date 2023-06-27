Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .291 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (37 of 59), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 5.1% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.330
|AVG
|.257
|.411
|OBP
|.284
|.538
|SLG
|.362
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|38/3
|7
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.17), 44th in WHIP (1.265), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
