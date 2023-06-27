After batting .259 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.0%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.0%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .219 AVG .220 .250 OBP .270 .329 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings