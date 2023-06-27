Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 0-for-1 against the Rangers.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .125 with six home runs and six walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in six of 21 games this season (28.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|.089
|AVG
|.211
|.163
|OBP
|.273
|.289
|SLG
|.684
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.21 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
