Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .279 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (51 of 75), with multiple hits 26 times (34.7%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), with two or more RBI eight times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (46.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.312
|AVG
|.241
|.369
|OBP
|.344
|.487
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|16
|23/12
|K/BB
|27/19
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.17), 44th in WHIP (1.265), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.