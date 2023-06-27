No. 147-ranked Liam Broady will meet No. 167 Jan Choinski in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 27.

In this Round of 32 match, Broady is the favorite (-275) versus Choinski (+210) .

Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liam Broady has a 73.3% chance to win.

Liam Broady Jan Choinski -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 62.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.2

Liam Broady vs. Jan Choinski Trends and Insights

Broady is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 46-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the cinch Championships.

Despite coming up short 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Daniel Elahi Galan, Choinski remains in the tournament.

Broady has played 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Broady has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 30.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Choinski has averaged 20.6 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) through his seven matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 40.3% of the games.

Choinski is averaging 18.0 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Broady and Choinski have played in the last five years.

