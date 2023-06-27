As they prepare for a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (12-3), the New York Liberty (9-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Liberty claimed an 89-88 OT win against the Mystics.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.3 0.6

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.5 points per contest (second in league) and 10.4 rebounds (second in league), while also posting 4.1 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-leading 8.6 assists per game. She is also posting 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 44% from the field.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Betnijah Laney is posting 10.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 166.5

