In the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Tuesday, Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 94) takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 298).

Compared to the underdog Harris (+100), Safiullin is the favorite (-130) to get to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 56.5% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Roman Safiullin +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Harris beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6.

Safiullin defeated Abedallah Shelbayh 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Harris has played 27.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.3% of them.

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Harris has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Safiullin is averaging 22.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Safiullin has played four matches and averaged 20.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Harris and Safiullin have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.