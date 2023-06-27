Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
In the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Tuesday, Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 94) takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 298).
Compared to the underdog Harris (+100), Safiullin is the favorite (-130) to get to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, June 27
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Lloyd Harris
|Roman Safiullin
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-130
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|56.5%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|46.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Lloyd Harris vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Harris beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6.
- Safiullin defeated Abedallah Shelbayh 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Harris has played 27.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.3% of them.
- In his two matches on grass over the past year, Harris has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Safiullin is averaging 22.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.
- On grass courts, Safiullin has played four matches and averaged 20.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Harris and Safiullin have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.