Caroline Garcia (No. 5) will take on Madison Brengle (No. 114) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 27.

Garcia has -550 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Brengle (+375).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Madison Brengle vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Madison Brengle vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 84.6% chance to win.

Madison Brengle Caroline Garcia +375 Odds to Win Match -550 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Madison Brengle vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

Brengle defeated Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the Bett1open, Garcia went down 4-6, 6-7 versus Petra Kvitova.

Brengle has played 21.1 games per match in her 31 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Brengle has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

Garcia has averaged 23.3 games per match in her 74 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.4% of the games.

Garcia is averaging 22.3 games per match and 10.4 games per set through seven matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Brengle and Garcia have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.