In a match slated for Tuesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 42 in rankings) will face Mikael Ymer (No. 61) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Against the underdog Ymer (+115), Van de Zandschulp is favored (-150) to make it to the Round of 16.

Mikael Ymer vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Mikael Ymer vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 60.0% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Botic Van de Zandschulp +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Mikael Ymer vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on June 19, 2023 (his last match), Ymer was dropped by Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 4-6, 5-7.

In the cinch Championships (his last tournament), Van de Zandschulp was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 2-6, 4-6.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Ymer has played 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Ymer has played an average of 32.5 games (29.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 52 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.6% of those games.

In five matches on grass in the past year, Van de Zandschulp has averaged 30.2 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.

Ymer and Van de Zandschulp each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on March 1, 2023, with Van de Zandschulp securing the win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Ymer and Van de Zandschulp have matched up well, each claiming three of six sets against the other.

Van de Zandschulp has taken 27 games (50.9% win rate) against Ymer, who has secured 26 games.

In their two matches against each other, Ymer and Van de Zandschulp are averaging 26.5 games and three sets.

