Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) will take on Pavel Kotov (No. 116) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Tuesday, June 27.

Davidovich Fokina has -350 odds to secure a win against Kotov (+260).

Pavel Kotov vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Pavel Kotov vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +550 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Pavel Kotov vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

Kotov took down Li Tu 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Davidovich Fokina is coming off a 6-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 36-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 32 at the cinch Championships.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kotov has played an average of 24.0 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Kotov has played two matches over the past year, totaling 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 36.8% of games.

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 26.3 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.5% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 44.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set, winning 46.3% of those games.

Kotov and Davidovich Fokina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the The Astana Open Round of 32. Kotov was victorious in that matchup 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Kotov has won two versus Davidovich Fokina (100.0%), while Davidovich Fokina has clinched zero.

Kotov and Davidovich Fokina have matched up in 20 total games, with Kotov taking 12 and Davidovich Fokina claiming eight.

In one match between Kotov and Davidovich Fokina, they have played 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

