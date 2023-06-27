On Tuesday, Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17 in the world) faces Petra Kvitova (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In the Round of 32, Kvitova is favored over Ostapenko, with -165 odds against the underdog's +130.

Petra Kvitova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Petra Kvitova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Jelena Ostapenko -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Petra Kvitova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on June 25, 2023, Kvitova secured the win 6-2, 7-6 over Donna Vekic in the finals of the Bett1open.

On June 25, 2023, Ostapenko won her last match, 7-6, 6-4, over Barbora Krejcikova in the finals of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

Kvitova has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

Kvitova has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.

In her 48 matches in the past year across all court types, Ostapenko is averaging 22.1 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Ostapenko has averaged 23.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 58.9% of those games.

Kvitova holds a 3-1 record versus Ostapenko. Their last meeting was a 0-6, 6-0, 6-4 win for Kvitova in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 32 on March 12, 2023.

Kvitova and Ostapenko have faced off in 11 sets against each other, with Kvitova winning seven of them.

Kvitova has the upper hand in 103 total games versus Ostapenko, winning 59 of them.

Kvitova and Ostapenko have matched up four times, averaging 25.8 games and 2.8 sets per match.

